Первые зрители оценили «Вперед» как хороший, но не лучший фильм Pixar. Люди точно будут плакать

I can& #39; t say that I& #39; m a big fan of #Onward. The characters are fun, and the message is strong, but it also has a number of ideas that don& #39; t feel fully fleshed out, and it& #39; s surprisingly basic as far as story. It has some cute and emotional moments, but didn& #39; t work for me overall. pic.twitter.com/iu87kRZzve